La Molisana launches the first pasta with lupine flour

La Molisana is about to launch the first pasta with lupine flour on the shelves, which compared to the traditional product has a higher protein value (21.8 grams per 100 g of pasta) and contains more fiber (9.2 grams per 100 g). The new line is the result of a partnership with a Californian company, Aaron Gatti’s Brami, which holds the patent for the product: in addition to having signed an exclusive production agreement, La Molisana has also acquired 15% (equal to 5 7 million dollars) of Brami’s capital.

For the Campobasso pasta factory, this agreement is also the first step in landing its own brand on the US market: «An important internationalization opportunity», said the company’s marketing director Rossella Ferro. «Lupins – says Aaron Gatti, CEO of Brami – are legumes that can be grown in soils that do not require a high degree of fertility, have a low water footprint and the structure of their roots is such as to allow the replenishment of nitrogen and phosphate and, therefore, the enrichment of the soil in a completely natural way. It is the perfect rotation crop for farmers and a healthy choice for consumers and the planet.”

In Molisana’s intentions there is the desire to intercept the wishes of younger consumers, more attentive to observing a healthy and balanced lifestyle and with an eye sensitive to environmental protection. The first production of the new lupins line is already ready and will be arriving on the shelves of Italian supermarkets in a few weeks.