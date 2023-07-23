Latino Investment Expo Promotes Real Estate Opportunities for Salvadorans in California and El Salvador

Title: Latino Investment Expo to Facilitate Home Buying in El Salvador for Salvadorans in California

The Salvadoran Association of Real Estate Advisors (ASAI) and American Global Group have come together to promote the Latino Investment Expo or Expo Vivienda in Los Angeles, California. This event aims to make it easier for Salvadorans residing in California to purchase properties in El Salvador, with the support of local financial institutions. The Expo will run from August 3 to 6, offering compatriots residing in the United States a chance to invest in real estate in their home country.

During a visit to El Diario de Hoy, Mr. Óscar Domínguez, founder of Corredores Salvadoreños in the United States and president of American Global Group, along with Douglas Suriano, president of ASAI, expressed their objective of facilitating home buying for Salvadorans in California. The partnership aims to introduce new banking policies, lines of credit, and affordable interest rates to help compatriots residing abroad avail financing plans.

As part of the Expo Vivienda, those interested in purchasing properties in El Salvador will be provided with a letter of approval, qualifying them for a loan. With this letter, they can explore the real estate inventory area during the fair, enabling them to choose the house, land, retirement home, or investment property of their choice.

The fair will be held at the Curacao Business Center in Los Angeles, between Olympic and Union streets. Salvadorans residing in El Salvador have been urged to inform their relatives in Los Angeles and neighboring cities about the event, as they may qualify for property purchases through this platform.

Mr. Domínguez also announced that similar events are being planned for other major cities in the United States with a significant presence of Salvadorans.

The Latino Investment Expo was initially launched in El Salvador on July 4, attracting local investors, businessmen, and professionals interested in exploring opportunities in the Central American region. Now, organizers are calling on Salvadoran families residing in the United States to encourage their relatives to attend the upcoming August event in Los Angeles and invest in their future in their home country.

The Expo is organized by the American Global Group Company and the Salvadoran Association of Real Estate Advisors, with the involvement of several Salvadoran brands as sponsors and exhibitors. The focus of the event is on El Salvador as an emerging investment and business destination, emphasizing its political stability, favorable business environment, and sustained economic growth. Investment opportunities in sectors like tourism, infrastructure, real estate development, and renewable energy are also presented.

The Expo will host leading exhibitors and industry experts who will showcase various projects, including Grupo Harán with seven real estate projects and investment opportunities in El Salvador and the Central American region. Networking sessions and discussion panels on relevant topics for investors will also take place, including a conference on “Transforming Access to Housing in Central America” presented by José Mario Ávila, CEO and Co-Founder of Propi Latam, one of the event’s sponsors.

The organizers are planning to make the Latino Investment Expo an annual event and are considering replicating it in Maryland and New York to reach Salvadoran communities in those areas where significant Salvadoran populations reside.

