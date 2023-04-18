Leonardo, present the lists for the renewal of the board

Leonardo: published the lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board

The lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors have been published, which will be on the agenda of the Leonardo Shareholders’ Meetingconvened in Ordinary session on 8 and 9 May 2023 (respectively in first and second call).

List no. 1 presented by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, owner of approximately 30.204% of Leonardo’s share capital: 1. Stefano Pontecorvo; 2. Roberto Cingolanthe; 3. Elena Vasco; 4. Enrica Giorgetti; 5. Francesco Macrì; 6. Tryphon Altieri; 7. Cristina Manara; 8. Marcello Sala.

List no. 2 presented by a group of shareholders, who together own approximately 1.552% of Leonardo’s share capital: 1. Steven Wood; 2. Giancarlo Ghislanzoni; 3. Silvia StefiniM 4. Dominique Levy

List no. 3 presented by a group of asset management companies and other institutional investors holding a total of approximately 1.039% of Leonardo’s share capital: 1. Giuseppe Guizzi; 2. Patrizia Michela Giangualano; 3. Marco Annunziata; 4. Nicoletta Corrocher.

When presenting the list of candidates, the shareholder Ministry of the Economy and Finance communicated the following individual resolution proposals, pursuant to art. 126-bis, paragraph 1 penultimate sentence of the TUF, in relation to points 2), 3), 5) and 6) on the agenda of the Shareholders’ Meeting: confirm the number of members of the Board of Directors at twelve (point 2 at ‘agenda); confirm the term of office of the appointing Board of Directors in three financial years (item 3 on the agenda); nominate the candidate Stefano Pontecorvo for the office of Chairman of the nominated Board of Directors (point 5 on the agenda); approve the following fees (point 6 on the agenda), pursuant to art. 2389 first paragraph of the civil code, unchanged from those of the previous term: Chairman of the Board of Directors: gross annual euro 90,000; Director: 80,000 euros gross per year each; reimbursement to Directors of any expenses incurred in the performance of their duties.

