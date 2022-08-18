In June of this year, the ideal family smart flagship SUV, the ideal L9, was officially released, priced at 459,800 yuan. Today, Li Auto officially announced, Li Li L9 officially rolled off the production line at Li Li Auto’s Changzhou base, and will start nationwide delivery soon. The official said that Li Auto worked closely with parts suppliers to ensure the smooth mass production of Li Li L9, while ensuring the stable supply of parts and components, rapidly increasing production, and achieving Li Li’s delivery of more than 10,000 vehicles in September.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

It is reported that since its release on June 21,The accumulated bookings of Ideal L9 have exceeded 50,000, of which the number of confirmed orders has exceeded 30,000.

In terms of power and endurance, the Ideal L9 is equipped with a 1.5T four-cylinder range extender, the battery pack has a power of 39.2kWh, the cruising range under pure electric WLTC conditions is 180 kilometers, the CLTC comprehensive cruising range has reached 1315 kilometers, and the cruising range under WLTC has also reached 1100. kilometer.

In terms of safety, Li Li L9 is equipped with Li Li AD Max intelligent driving system, using two NVIDIA Orin-X processors, with a total computing power of 508TOPS,The body is equipped with 1 lidar, 1 millimeter-wave radar, 6 8-megapixel cameras, 5 2-megapixel cameras, and 12 ultrasonic radars.

It is reported that all 6 seats of the ideal L9 are equipped with electric adjustment and seat heating. The 4 independent seats in the front two rows have seat ventilation and SPA-level 10-point massage, and the second row seats on the right are equipped with four-way electric power. Leg rest.