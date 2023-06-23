Lotto on Saturday: The lottery numbers on June 24th, 2023 for 5 million euros

Anyone who fills in their lottery ticket again this Saturday, June 24th, 2023, has the opportunity to win 5 million euros. All information about drawing the lottery numbers on Saturday, current winning numbers and odds can be found here at news.de

Which numbers will bring a lot of money this time will be seen on June 24th, 2023. On Saturday evening you can watch the drawing in the LottoFollow .de live stream. The numbers drawn can also be found here after the drawing. Lottery odds will be announced the next business day. Then you also know how much there is to get in the respective prize categories.

Lotto numbers for Saturday, June 24th, 2023:

Lotto 6aus49: is still being determined

super number: is still being determined

Spiel 77: is still being determined

Super 6: is still being determined

(All information is subject to change. Source: lotto.de)

Online and TV dates for the Saturday lottery draw, June 24th, 2023

The free live stream from Lotto.de always starts at exactly 7:25 p.m. for the Saturday draw and the numbers are set about 10 minutes later. The lottery drawing has not been broadcast live on television for a long time. ARD reports the at 7:55 p.m winning numbers on TV. However, you can always find out the lottery numbers here at news.de, in teletext (ARD page 582, ZDF page 564) or at your lottery acceptance point. Lottery odds will be published the next business day.

Jackpot and odds of winning on Saturday 06/24/2023

To at lotto on Saturday the Jackpot dust, you have to type seven correct winning numbers. To do this, mark six numbers between 1 and 49 in up to 12 betting fields on your ticket. You also need the super number. This is selected from the numbers 0 to 9 and is already printed on the ticket. The jackpot this week is 5 million euros. The probability of winning the Lotto 6aus49 is about 1 in 140 million. The respective jackpot amount results from the actual stakes.

What time is the Saturday Lottery Deadline?

The acceptance deadline usually ends at 6 p.m. for the Wednesday drawing and at 7 p.m. for the Saturday drawing. The exact times are regulated differently in the federal states. The lottery ticket can be handed in at any lottery acceptance point. You can also tap your lottery numbers at state-certified online providers until shortly before the draw.

StateWednesdaysSaturdaysEurojackpotBaden-Württemberg6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Bavaria6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Berlin6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.6:45 p.m.Brandenburg5:55 p.m.6:55 p.m.6:40 p.m.Bremen6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.6:45 p.m.Hamburg17 :59 6:59 p.m.6:44 p.m.Hessen6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.6:30 p.m.Lower Saxony6:00 p.m.6:30 p.m.6:50 p.m.North Rhine-Westphalia 17:59 p.m.6:59 p.m.7:00 p.m.Rhineland-Palatinate18: 00:00 19:00 Saarland 18:00 19:00 18:45 Saxony 18:00 19:00 18:15 Saxony-Anhalt 18:00 19:00 19:00 Schleswig-Holstein 18:00 19:00 18:45 Thuringia 18:00 7:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m

Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77 and Super 6: costs and fees

You can place a total of 12 bets on one ticket. Each tip costs 1.20 euros. Lottery costs have increased since September 23, 2020, but the possible winnings in the top two prize categories have also increased significantly. The jackpot in the top two prize categories can grow to up to 45 million euros. In addition to the cost per tip field, a service fee is also charged. This varies in the federal states, but is a maximum of 60 cents. With the cheapest online provider, it only costs 20 cents. To participate in the additional lotteries, you pay EUR 2.50 (Spiel 77) and EUR 1.25 (Super 6).

How can I withdraw my lottery winnings?

Small amounts can be paid out directly at the lottery acceptance point. The amount of the possible payment amounts is regulated differently in the federal states.

Cash payment per federal state:

Baden-Württemberg 1,000 eurosBavaria 2,500 eurosBerlin 500 eurosBrandenburg 500 eurosBremen 1,000 eurosHamburg 1,000 eurosHesse 5,000 eurosMecklenburg-Western Pomerania 500 eurosLower Saxony 500 eurosNorth Rhine-Westphalia 500 eurosRhineland-Palatinate 1,000 eurosSaarland 500 eurosSaxony 1. 000 eurosSaxony-Anhalt 1,000 eurosSchleswig-Holstein 1,000 eurosThuringia 1,000 euros

Higher winnings are only transferred to the account. For this purpose, there are central prize request forms in the lottery acceptance points, which can also be handed in there directly. The form can also be sent directly to the responsible class lottery in the federal state. The address is on the back of the lottery ticket.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from Lotto.de. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

