Mayor of Canazei, ‘there will be no red zone on the Marmolada’ – Trentino AA/S

The methods for traveling the northern slope are being defined

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JUNE 22 – On the basis of the information acquired by the Risk Prevention Service and Cue of the Autonomous Province of Trento, the ways in which the northern slope of the Marmolada can be covered in safety are being defined in these days, but “not there will be no red zone”. This was confirmed – we learn – by the mayor of Canazei, Giovanni Bernard, on the occasion of the inspection at the summit with the provincial technicians, almost a year after the disaster.



“Up here the feelings are conflicting and oscillate between sadness mixed with tension for what has happened and fascination for the beauty that surrounds us,” said Bernard.



The collapse of the serac of the Punta Rocca glacier, which caused the death of 11 mountaineers, took place at 1.43 pm on 3 July 2022. The detachment involved around 63,300 cubic meters of ice, which fell downstream at a speed of 50-80 meters per second, carrying rock and debris about 2.2 kilometers with it.



On the day of the disaster, 127 civil protection operators intervened on the glacier, supported by 96 support units. In 18 days of activity, 14 operational structures of the Province of Trento, four national forces, the Government Commissariat, the Province of Bolzano, the Veneto Region, the Municipality of Canazei and the Comun General de Fascia were activated.



“Events like that of summer 2022 had never been recorded in Trentino and studies are still underway to verify their causes. But the presence of water inside the mass of ice would have been one of the elements that caused the detachment” , explains the technician of the Risk Prevention Service and Cue of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Sergio Benigni. (HANDLE).



