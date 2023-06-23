Home » The submarine company confirmed the death of all aboard the Titan
by admin
Toronto (Net News) Ocean Gate, the manufacturer of the ill-fated submarine Titan, which went to see the wreck of the Titanic, has released an official statement that says, “Alas! We have lost all five people forever.

According to a statement issued by the company Oceangate, according to reputable media outlets, it is said that we now believe that we have lost our CEO Stockton Rush, Prince Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul Henri Nargiolet. .

“All these people were true explorers who showed a unique spirit of adventure,” the company said in a statement. Our hearts go out to all five souls and each of their families at this tragic time. We are saddened by the loss of life.

According to the company, this is a very sad time for our employees who are saddened and saddened by this loss. We respectfully ask that these families’ privacy be respected at this very painful time.

It should be noted that the submarine Titan, which went to see the wreckage of the passenger ship Titanic, which was destroyed in 1912, went missing in the Atlantic Ocean on June 18.

