Major A-Share Indexes Experience Collective Fall as Virtual Power Plants Lead Market Rise

The three major A-share indexes experienced a collective decline, with the Prev Index falling by more than 1% and causing nearly 3,400 stocks in the two markets to drop. However, there were some sectors that saw a rise in prices. The concept of virtual power plants led the way, resulting in Canaan Smart and Jicheng Electronics rising by the limit, and Wansheng Smart seeing a rise of more than 15%. The 3D printing concept also gained strength, with Amsky, Golden Orange, Teller, and Changjiang Materials all rising by the daily limit, and Nanfeng shares increasing by more than 13%.

Other sectors that experienced an increase in prices included power grid equipment, state-owned assets cloud, DRG/DIP, environmental protection, and the chicken concept. On the other hand, gaming, small metals, CRO, millimeter wave, automotive integrated die-casting, and human brain engineering performed poorly and contributed to the market decline.

As of noon, the Shanghai Index fell by 1.19% to 3199.17 points, the Shenzhen Component Index fell by 0.88% to 10982.28 points, the ChiNext Index fell by 0.90% to 2204.05 points, and the Kechuang 50 Index fell by 0.75% to 984.17 points. The total turnover of the two cities reached 527.1 billion yuan.

In terms of daily limit stocks, 24 stocks had daily limit at the close of noon, and another 22 stocks touched the daily limit at some point during the day, resulting in a closing rate of 52.17%.

In terms of industry capital flow, there was a net inflow of 210 million yuan into power grid equipment. On the other hand, semiconductors and games saw a net outflow, with semiconductors experiencing an outflow of 1.74 billion yuan.

In other news, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was closed for the whole day due to the impact of Typhoon “Terry”. The Bureau of Statistics reported that China‘s GDP grew by 5.5% year-on-year in the first half of the year and 6.3% year-on-year in the second quarter. The People’s Bank of China launched a 103 billion yuan MLF and 33 billion yuan open market reverse repurchase operations to maintain liquidity in the banking system. There were discussions on the reduction of stock mortgage interest rates, and Intel and other shareholders planned to reduce their holdings of interconnect chip giants by nearly 2 billion yuan. Well-known fund managers maintained a “high position” operation and were optimistic about the structural market of technology stocks. The medical and health sector saw intensified interest from institutions such as Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Sequoia, and CEIBS. The reducer track in the robot industry chain experienced a golden development period, with many listed companies accelerating their layout.

Overall, the A-share market experienced a mixed day, with some sectors facing declines while others saw gains. Investors will continue to monitor market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly.

