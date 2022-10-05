With the development of technology, some jobs will be gradually replaced by robots. Pasadena, California-based Miso Robotics has launched Flippy 2, a French fries robot.

The robot’s work efficiency is higher than that of humans, and some American fast food restaurants have adopted this robot assistant.

According to Reuters, the large robotic arm of the french fries robot Flippy 2 is controlled by cameras and artificial intelligence technology.

After the food is fried, it places the food on a tray, ready to serve.

According to Miso Robotics, the French fries robot Flippy 2 can cook multiple dishes according to different recipes at the same time, reducing the need for kitchen labor and speeding up the speed of drive-through meals.

Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics, said: “When the restaurant ordering system receives an order, it will directly issue instructions to Flippy 2.”

“Flippy 2 is faster, less error-prone, and more reliable than humans.”

“Miso Robotics spent five years developing Flippy 2 and only recently brought it to market.”

“When we put the Flippy 2 in the restaurant, customers would take pictures, take videos and ask a bunch of questions,” he said. “But when they come back, they don’t seem to pay much attention to it anymore.”

“Engineers at Miso Robotics can see the Flippy 2 in real-time on the big screen, so they can help if something goes wrong.”

“Flippy 2 is already being used by some fast food chains, including Jack in the Box in San Diego, White Castle in the Midwest, and CaliBurger in the West Coast.”

He said three major U.S. fast-food chains had already started using Flippy 2, but he was hesitant to advertise them because they were sensitive to the perception that robots would take jobs from humans. “

“Many people want help with jobs like frying food, and they’re happy to have help because they can do other things.”

He said he believes there will be a day in the future when customers walk into a restaurant and say to the robot, “Remember when humans used to do these jobs?”

“Such a day is coming, it’s just a matter of time.”

Miso Robotics has also launched Flippy, a hamburger robot.