Meloni from Biden, “no subordination to the US. Overcoming the Silk Road”

Charles FidanzaHead of the Brothers of Italy delegation to the European Parliament, has always been one of the most listened to councilors of Giorgia Meloni for foreign policy and international relations. Affaritaliani.it interviewed him to take stock of the latest developments and in particular on the Prime Minister’s imminent trip to Washington.

THE INTERVIEW

Giorgia Meloni will be in Washington tomorrow for her first official visit to the White House where she will meet Joe Biden. Some say it is an act of subordination to the Americans.

“We’re not joking. Giorgia Meloni is the Prime Minister of Italy, a founding nation of NATO which has a consolidated relationship of friendship and alliance with the USA. The mission to Washington is a further fundamental step in the excellent international work that our premier is carrying out, with great strength and credibility. The polar star of our foreign policy has always been and always will be the national interest, to be pursued within the context of Italy’s historical alliances”.

On Ukraine, the Italian government appears to be one of the most aligned.

“Personally, I have never been an “anti-Russian” but a red line was crossed on 24 February 2022. Moving from a world governed by the force of international law to one governed by the law of the strongest does not suit Italy and the Europe, trivially because we are not the strongest. And on the other hand, a patriotic party that defends the integrity and sovereignty of its own nation could not have done otherwise when that of others was being violated. It is obvious that we all want peace and we are committed in this direction, but it is unthinkable to reach a peace against the Ukrainians”.

An unconditional support then, even at the cost of losing a few votes?

“Italy is taking a very serious stand, not only on Ukraine but also on the age-old issue of national contributions to the NATO budget. Respecting the commitments is the premise for being credible. On the other hand, however, the Meloni government is pushing NATO – today concentrated above all on the eastern front – to pay greater attention to the southern front, to the so-called enlarged Mediterranean, in which we are carving out a leading role for ourselves”.

