Morgan: “Anyone who tells me that I have to adhere to the contemporary world is asking me to adhere to ignorance.” Poetry is the art of building with the hands, Carmelo Bene the last Italian rock star, the consumption that has overwhelmed everything. The plus of being Italian and their creativity. Morgan at 360 degrees at Affaritaliani. In the era in which technology and science become God, here is perhaps the last in Italy who knows how to make a speech on man’s need and the creative process

Modugno, Bindi, Battisti, Battiato, Presley, Bowie, Mercury, Brian Eno will be in your new program broadcast on Rai 2, in the late evening, from 10 April. It seems to me the realization of Maurizio Costanzo’s television testament, when he spoke of the affection of memory …

“Costanzo quoted this record by Modugno ‘With the affection of memory’. He too had such a project in mind.

You are the old fashioned artist. It’s tiring to be today. The musicians of the new generations are very conformist. More than artists they seem to me ‘consumer lines’ of musical products. But a consumer line is one thing, it’s another to be a musician. I err?

“They are conformist and above all bourgeois. They have an industrial and entrepreneurial vision of music and have absolutely no idea what free and libertarian creativity is.”

Why do you think?

“They have lost the libertarian sense of creating and they have lost the true philosophical and political sense, I would say ethical. Theirs is a music without ethics that has no moral dictates. That’s why she is so far from a De Andrè, she is far from Modugno from Gaber. How far away from Gaber do Jannacci seem? Because they had an existential and political meaning in their songs that doesn’t exist. The behavior of those of today shows that they are unable to have a thought about the things of the world, about being in the world. After all, the music, the song, is precisely the container inside which there is the message about being in the world that is brought to the world itself. Music is a bank. Music, song, is a place where there is information from the world, which the world feeds on and needs to exist in its authenticity and beauty, to ensure that it is not destroyed by enemies”

I’ll give you an example, ayou will see Sanremo?

“Yes, certainly”

The Måneskin were playing. They performed their songs, then Tom Morello, guitarist of ‘Rage against the machine’ joined them and the world we saw on stage changed. We clearly saw the difference between a ‘consumer line’ and a musician, whether he likes the musician or not, but the approach and mind has changed. And they were just sounds, the words of the lyrics have nothing to do with it…

“So… apart from this, the abysmal distance that exists between Italian music and the music that we call, define, as international, I would say more English-speaking, because it is music that concerns the English-speaking record market, i.e. the songs sung in English… so… the difference there is is really a difference of approach and it’s not of quality, it’s behavioral, I don’t know how to say, it’s a philosophical, mental attitude. That is, the approach to a musical instrument is an approach that tests one’s relationship with life, with things. It depends if you take life in your hand with intelligence, with ease, spontaneity, with truth or you take it in hand with hypocrisy, with construction, with artifice, as if you always had to do a little homework, with fear, with cowardice, with fear. So picking up an instrument and having a sound depends exactly on this. It’s the same as how you wake up and how you relate to the world, to things, to life. Right now Italians are incapable of spontaneity, they are incapable of truth”.

