Beijing time on November 10 news, Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk (Elon Musk) said on Wednesday,He plans to make Twitter a place where people can shop and even offer money market accounts. This plan is somewhat similar to the Yu’e Bao that Alipay launched before.

Musk held an audio broadcast on Twitter’s voice chat room Spaces on Wednesday aimed at allaying advertisers’ concerns. Some advertisers such as General Motors and Volkswagen have suspended their ad campaigns on Twitter since he took over.

In the audio broadcast, he described how Twitter plans to “generate revenue for creators,” but said it needed to attract creators in a way that “can compete with other alternatives.” “It’s a move you don’t even think about,” he said.

Twitter version of Yu’E Bao

Musk went on to expand on the topic by discussing how authenticated users who pay Twitter an $8 monthly subscription fee would benefit the company, now that Twitter knows those people are “authenticated to the payment system.”

“Now we can say, OK, you have a balance in your account, do you want to transfer the money to someone else on Twitter?” Musk assumed, “Maybe we can prefill their account and say okay, we’ll give you $10 and you can transfer money anywhere on Twitter.”

He explained that if people wanted to “opt out of the system,” they would be able to transfer their Twitter account balances, as long as they had a verified bank account linked to their Twitter account. “The next step will be to provide a very attractive money market account that allows users to earn extremely high yields on their balances,” Musk said. That could lead to Twitter adding “debit cards, checks, things like that,” he said.

It’s important to note that Musk has given no guarantees that he will deliver on these financial plans, and it looks like he’s brainstorming in a hurry.

Jeanine Turner, a professor of communications, culture and technology program at Georgetown University, said in a recent interview that if Musk wants to inject more financial functions into Twitter, he may need a lot of business partners.

No preferential treatment for Tesla

Musk also reassured advertisers on Wednesday that fellow automakers should continue to advertise on Twitter. He promised that as he leads both companies,Will not give Tesla an unfair advantage.

He said he hoped auto industry executives would be more active on the platform. “We’re going to be as fair as possible,” Musk said.

Tesla shares closed at their lowest since November 2020 as Musk continued to devote energy to making plans for Twitter. Musk has sold nearly $4 billion in Tesla stock in recent days.

