Sam Altman spoke about a technical advance at OpenAI the day before he was fired.

Reuters reports that employees wrote to the board warning of a breakthrough that could harm humanity.

A project called Q* has employees optimistic that breaking latest news can be achieved, according to Reuters.

Before Sam Altman was fired, some OpenAI researchers apparently wrote a letter to the board. In it they warned of a breakthrough that could harm humanity, the news agency reports „Reuters“.

At a summit the day before Altman was fired spoke the CEO actually talked about a technological advance in the company that would supposedly “throw back the veil of ignorance and forward the frontier of discovery.” Sources said a powerful AI discovery prompted several employees to warn the board.

The Reuters agency said it had not seen a copy of the letter. Another person also said opposite „The Verge“that the board had not received such a letter. On the other hand, the agency reports, one of its contacts confirmed that after receiving the Reuters request, OpenAI actually admitted both the letter and a certain project called Q*, at least internally. An OpenAI spokesperson commented to Reuters that this was just a notice regarding the report to employees, not a confirmation of its accuracy. The information also included details about the project.

Project Q*: Milestone in AI research?

Some OpenAI employees believe Q* could be a major breakthrough in the company’s goal of achieving breaking latest news, or artificial general intelligence. According to Reuters, the company defines these breaking latest news as autonomous systems that outperform humans in most economically useful tasks.

According to the source, Q* is capable of solving elementary-level math problems thanks to extensive computing resources. But the researchers are very optimistic because the breaking latest news has mastered this with flying colors.

Both sources told Reuters that Q* and the letter were among the factors that led the board to fire Altman last Friday.

Following his firing, more than 700 of OpenAI’s 770 employees signed a letter on Monday threatening to move to Microsoft if he wasn’t rehired. Altman was finally reinstated on Tuesday. OpenAI did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment sent outside U.S. work hours.

