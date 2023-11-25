Home » Hospital reform has made good progress
Health

Hospital reform has made good progress



On Thursday, the federal and state governments agreed on a targeted, joint approach: Based on the discussions and controversial points, the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) will draw up a working draft by the end of next week. In the second week of January 2024, the federal and state governments will discuss this draft together, which will subsequently produce a draft bill.

In 2025 and 2026, the reform will then be implemented by assigning performance groups. “It’s a complicated reform, but we haven’t lost any time so far and the schedule is in place. The hospital reform is still on the right track,” says Prof. Karl Lauterbach.

