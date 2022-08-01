US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her Asia tour, according to CNN. Despite warnings from Biden administration officials, concerned about China‘s response to such a high-profile visit.

The stop – the first for a United States House member in 25 years – is not currently on Pelosi’s public itinerary.

The Taiwanese official with knowledge of the facts added that Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday. It is unclear when exactly he will land in Taipei.