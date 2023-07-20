NIXT China Summit 2023: Exploring Emerging Technologies and Digital Transformation Solutions

The NIXT China summit, a platform for forward-looking companies to explore emerging technologies and achieve breakthrough development, officially kicked off on July 19. The summit, held at the National Convention Center in Beijing, will run for two days alongside the Beijing InfoComm China 2023 exhibition.

Digital transformation takes center stage at the NIXT China Summit, with a focus on showcasing its applications across various industries. Industry experts and technology pioneers from around the world came together to share end-to-end emerging technology solutions that enable early adopters to proactively respond to future challenges and continue their business development.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in shaping business strategy was a key topic at the summit. Wang Tiejun, the Director of the Information Center of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, delivered a speech on the theme of “Thinking and Practice of Digital Transformation,” sharing successful cases of digital transformation.

The summit also delved into the realm of smart cities, discussing the use of intelligent unmanned systems to operate these cities. Wang Yu, vice chairman, secretary-general, and researcher of the China Association of Productivity Promotion Centers, delivered a speech on “Intelligent Networked Unmanned Systems Empowering the High-Quality Development of Smart Cities.” Meanwhile, Cao Yuteng, co-founder and COO of PIX Moving, talked about how “Intelligent Mobile Space Leads the New Paradigm of Consumption.”

Exploring the concept of the metaverse, the summit showcased the winning works of the RIBA Metaverse International Competition under the theme of “My Future City.” A round table discussion titled “The Infinite Connection Between Virtual Design and Real Construction in the Metaverse Era” took place, featuring prominent guests such as Jack Yang, Daode Li, Che Fei, Dong Hao, Bai Yu, Liu Meng, and Zhu Zhengyu, who shared their insights on the topic.

In the section on digital practice and talent management, Zhu Shuolei, Managing Director of Frost & Sullivan Consulting Co., Ltd., delivered a keynote speech titled “How Can Traditional Retail Enterprises Carry Out Digital Transformation and Upgrading?” This session highlighted best digital practices in the financial, transportation, and retail industries.

The role of artificial intelligence in education was explored as well. Dr. Zhang Ye, Deputy Dean of the School of Architecture and Art at Beijing Jiaotong University, spoke about the reform of the design curriculum system under the background of artificial intelligence. Yang Ya, director of the Program Design and Advanced Computing Innovation Practice Base at the School of Computer Science, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, discussed “The Impact and Thinking of the Big Language Model on the Teaching of Programming Courses in Colleges and Universities.”

In the section on advanced manufacturing and logistics and supply chain, Wang Guowen, the founder and chief representative of the China Roundtable of the Supply Chain Management Professional Association, delivered a speech titled “Global Supply Chain Challenges and Prospects for the Application of Latest Technologies.” The summit emphasized the importance of reassessing current practices and aligning them with future manufacturing trends.

The NIXT China Summit serves as a unique platform for attendees to gain insights into how emerging technologies drive various aspects of work, life, and entertainment. The summit will conclude on July 20, with attendees encouraged to visit the official website or WeChat official account for the latest agenda and information.

The NIXT China Summit 2023 is open to the public, with free admission. The summit invites participants to attend and also explore the concurrent exhibition, Beijing InfoComm China 2023, held at the same venue.