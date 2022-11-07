Listen to the audio version of the article

Thirty-five patented technologies, 223 pieces of equipment produced, for 7.1 million in revenues, of which 4.7 million in Italy. Investments in research and development amounted to around 634 thousand euros. There are 42 employees and 396 hours of training were given to them. These are some of the numbers that emerge from the second Sustainability Report of Novavision Group, referring to the year 2021. The electromedical group intensifies its commitment by investing in new projects: while for the first edition of the report the format focused above all on renewable energy and water as a resource to be protected, this year the house from Misinto has decided to focus its sustainable strategy on matter: from paper to the use of green shrink film to pressed, recyclable pallets with natural biological decomposition.

A mission made even more concrete through the project “The planet is worth more than our brochures” which saw the company participate in national and international events without printing any brochures and which led Novaretail (the company’s Business Unit) to design exhibition stands at the forefront with the help of new innovative digital tools. The sustainability report was drawn up on the basis of the international Gri (Global Reporting Initiative) standard and is divided into the economic, environmental and social dimensions. Solidarity projects are also fully part of the company’s sustainable strategies.

«In 2021 – underlines Danilo Crapelli, CEO of the company – we donated, through our subsidiary Novabee, 7 thousand tampons to the NGO Health Operators in the World which sent them to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Finally, through the Gaia project, we do not stop drawing further inspiration from the concept of beauty and pay due attention to the protection and safeguarding of the environment and the planet Earth ».