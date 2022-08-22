Original title: Oil and gas exploration “deep engineering” achieved a major breakthrough, and one of the deepest buried oil and gas fields in the world was successfully developed

Economic Daily Beijing, August 21 (Reporter Huang Xiaofang) A few days ago, Sinopec announced a major breakthrough in the “deep engineering” implemented in the field of oil and gas exploration and development. The Shunbei 803 inclined well was tested and obtained high-yield industrial oil and gas flow. The daily output was 244.3 tons of crude oil and 970,000 cubic meters of natural gas, and the oil and gas equivalent reached 1,017 tons. Sinopec named Shunbei Oil and Gas Field as Sinopec’s “Deep Earth Engineering” Shunbei Oil and Gas Field Base, which is the first oil and gas project named after “Deep Earth Engineering” in my country, and the Shunbei Oil and Gas Field Base is called “Shendi No. 1”.

At present, in the Shunbei oil and gas field in the Tarim Basin, 41 oil and gas wells with a vertical depth of more than 8,000 meters have been drilled, and 4 million-ton oil and gas fields have been established, marking the successful exploration and development of this deepest buried oil and gas field in the world. The exploration of mineral resources has strong guiding significance and will make an important contribution to ensuring my country’s energy security.

In recent years, 60% of the world‘s new oil and gas reserves have come from deep formations, and the exploration potential is huge. At present, the Tarim Basin and the Sichuan Basin are the two most abundant deep oil and gas basins in my country, with high resource abundance, large scale and large overall reserves, but there are many world-class exploration and development problems.

Through the joint research of the corps, Sinopec has made major breakthroughs in deep oil and gas enrichment theory and deep technology. For many years, Sinopec has actively explored deep natural gas shale gas in the Sichuan Basin, Tarim Shunbei deep oil and gas and Shengli Oilfield deep shale oil It has made a series of deep oil and gas discoveries and has become the main force in my country’s deep oil and gas field.

“Shendi No. 1” is located in the central and western parts of the Tarim Basin. The oil reservoir has the characteristics of ultra-deep, high temperature and high pressure. The average burial depth of the reservoir exceeds 7,300 meters. It is one of the deepest commercial development oil and gas fields on land in the world. An important representative of the deep march. At present, “Shendi No. 1” has 41 wells with a vertical depth of more than 8,000 meters. The deepest directional well reaches 9,300 meters, setting the deepest record in Asia. These wells can be called “underground Mount Everest”. The average depth of “Shendi No. 1” oil and gas wells is the highest in the country. Important oil and gas breakthroughs have been made in the ultra-deep condensate gas reservoirs in the Tarim Basin, and 400 million-ton oil and gas fields have been established, which has become the first oil exploration in the Tarim Basin in the past 10 years. New highlights.

“Underground Mount Everest” to find oil, technological breakthroughs are crucial. After several years of research, Sinopec has innovatively developed ultra-deep reservoir three-dimensional imaging technology and fracture-cavity fine carving technology, which is equivalent to performing CT scans in the deep part of the earth. This technology has been applied to the seismic data processing of 14,000 square kilometers in Shunbei. At present, more than 80 wells have been deployed based on the seismic data formed by this technology, with a built-in production capacity of over one million tons.

“Underground Mount Everest” oil production, Sinopec has mastered the ultra-deep oil and gas excellent and fast drilling technology, conquered key technologies such as ultra-high-strength casing, drill pipe, drilling fluid, measurement and control instruments, and complete measurement tools. Shunbei’s characteristic 8,000-meter-level complex and ultra-deep wellbore structure design and supporting technologies and standard specifications have achieved a major leap from “failure to hit” to “quick hit and accurate hit”.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: