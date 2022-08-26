Home Business Oil rises following US macro data and OPEC production cut
Business

Oil rises following US macro data and OPEC production cut

by admin

Oil prices travel up to $ 1 on the back of new US data that have lowered recession fears.

Brent crude futures are up 73 cents, or 0.73%, at $ 100.07 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures are up 0.84%, to $ 92.93.

Both contracts rose a whopping $ 1 at the start of trading after plunging about $ 2 on Thursday.

Better-than-expected US economic data helped allay fears that a recession was underway.

The US economy contracted at a slower pace than initially thought in the second quarter as consumer spending eased some of the brake from a sharp slowdown in inventory build-up.

Further support on prices came from the prospect of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reducing production to offset the return of Iranian barrels to oil markets if Tehran concludes a nuclear deal with the West.

On Friday, the UAE became the latest OPEC + member to support a possible cut in oil production.

“The producer group is keen to safeguard the minimum price of $ 100 / bbl and, as such, the downside potential seems limited,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

Tehran is reviewing Washington’s response to a final offer drawn up by the European Union to relaunch the nuclear deal. It is unclear, however, how quickly Iranian oil exports would resume if a deal was reached.

See also  [Opportunity mining]The central bank proposes to promote the R&D of digital renminbi in a steady and orderly manner next year, focusing on opportunities related to the industry chain

You may also like

From the heart to have a dream, the...

More than 70% of economists expect a recession...

Audi in Formula 1 from 2026

New Audi A8L/Audi S8L at Chengdu Auto Show...

In August, a little moved confidence index

Lexin is recognized by the Asian Banker as...

Istat, consumer confidence goes back. But for the...

The traffic signals in the island’s jurisdiction of...

Istat: consumer confidence rises in August but that...

Hunan: Based on the “Double Carbon” Goal to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy