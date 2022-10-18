Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index initially closing up 0.34%.

Onion Group rose more than 16%,golden sunEducation rose by more than 14%, Shuidi Company rose by more than 10%, Fogcore Technology, Infobird Software, Ronglian Cloud Communication rose by more than 7%, New Oxygen, Ningsheng International, Jiuzi New Energy, and Daxin Energy rose by more than 6%. Che, Genetron Gene, Douyu, Baosheng Technology, Pinduoduo, Dunxin Finance, Monster Charge rose more than 5%, Burning Rock Medicine, Boqi Pet, Zhongbei Neng rose more than 4%, Fangduoduo, Shengwang, Yuchai International, Wanchun Pharmaceutical, China Green Agriculture, Eurofins, MINISO, China Natural Resources, e-home fast service,O.R.G.Seed Industry, Pingtan Ocean, Liandai Technology, Yunmi Technology, etc. rose more than 3%.

Yueshang Group fell more than 7%, UCloudlink, Zhongzhi Holdings, Kuke Music, Dajian Yuncang, Wunong.com fell more than 5%, Fanhua Finance, Huafu Education, Ambow Education, ASE Semiconductor, Novartis Furniture, Su Xuantang, Xiaobai Maimai, Zhiwen Group, Yingxi Group, Zhihu, etc. fell more than 4%, Kaixin Auto,Chinese medicineHoldings Co., Ltd., Shangco, Pintai, Shell, ReneSola, Gaotu, Suntech, BOSS Zhipin, Best Group, EHang, Green Hotel, etc. fell more than 3%.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, led by the financial sector. Investors continued to pay attention to earnings reports from Johnson & Johnson and Goldman Sachs and the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.

The Dow rose 337.98 points, or 1.12%, to 30523.80; the Nasdaq rose 96.60 points, or 0.90%, to 10772.40; the S&P 500 rose 42.03 points, or 1.14%, to 3719.98.

List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

Responsible editor: Zhou Wei