“Only vegan and organic is not a solution” | Podcast Economics | DW

Conventional agriculture is one of the major drivers of climate change, for example through methane emissions from animals, through fertilization or the use of machines. In addition, chemical fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides pollute the environment. The soils are being leached out by intensive cultivation and monocultures. If too much nitrate gets into the ground, the quality of the drinking water deteriorates. In factory farming, millions and millions of animals live under unspeakable conditions and the use of medicines leads to resistance in humans. In addition, animals and plants lose valuable habitats due to conventional agriculture, which means that biodiversity suffers.

But what should sustainable agriculture look like that can feed everyone? We talked about this with Urs Niggli, who headed the Research Institute for Organic Farming in Frick, Switzerland for 30 years. The institute is considered an important think tank for organic farming, species-appropriate animal husbandry and sustainability.

Technology: Michael Springer

Editor at the microphone: Insa Wrede

