Street Rave Parade, the images of the parade that flooded the city

Ten thousand people took to the streets there Street Rave Parade, the parade to the sound of techno music to demonstrate against the government and repressive policies. Starting from the Margherita Gardens shortly after 4 pm, the parade took the avenues towards Porta San Donato and then paraded along via Irnerio and via Mascarella and then further avenues up to the Matteotti bridge. From there, the long snake – which in addition to people has a dozen wagons with relatives sound system – traveled via Ferrarese to the final stage, the Parco Nord. Several carts carried banners against the 41bis regime (“The state kills”) and against the government (“More festoons, less Melons”) as well as various appeals against repression and against the anti-rave decree.

The procession, manned by a hundred police officers for its entire duration, took place in a festive and apparently trouble-free manner, even if the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the City Council Stephen Cavedagna he complained “huge traffic jams” and “damage to the windows of the traders in via Irnerio”, even if at the moment the latter are not matched.



