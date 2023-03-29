Home Business “Opening the port to eastern markets”, Beppe Mao wants China in Taranto
by admin
The cartoon of the wise Yogananda for Affaritaliani.it

Taranto, Beppe Mao aims at China but the government stanga him

Beppe (Mao) Grillo has been flirting with China for years and his is not a platonic love, like a comedian in love with oriental witticisms. No, his passion embraces and kisses business – but not the small one – but the large-scale one. So to show his benevolence towards the Celestial Empire in 2019 Di Maio, that is Italy at the time, signed the memorandum called the “Silk Road” which is automatically renewed at the end of the year, Melons permitting.

Taranto is a tasty pearl on the border between two seas and in any case set in the Mediterranean. A pearl that has always appealed to many who would like to eat it in one gulp to make it a strategic hub. A true gateway to Eastern Europe.

Every now and then the story re-emerges from the karst currents of politics. The last time it was seriously discussed was a proposal by Romano Prodi in 2006 in which the Emilian leader felt very slanted-eyed. But nothing came of it.

