Business

by admin
Pensions, according to the INPS in our country the amount for over 55% is less than 750 euros

L’Inps announces that in Italy over 55% of pensions disbursed has an amount lower than 750 euro and about 65% is under one thousand. Furthermore, always theInps explains that theaverage amount monthly is 1.359,53 euro, with a higher value in the North (1,456.71 euros). Overall, the pensions in force as of 1 January 2023 are 17,718,685. The average age of pensioners is 74.1 years, with a difference between genders of 4.7 years (71.5 years for men and 76.2 years for women).

Pensions, who receives the threshold below 750 euros

