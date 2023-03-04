Home Business Performance Benchmark Mercedes-Benz G, BYD “F Brand” First Car Exposure: Hard enough and strong enough
Performance Benchmark Mercedes-Benz G, BYD "F Brand" First Car Exposure: Hard enough and strong enough

Performance Benchmark Mercedes-Benz G, BYD "F Brand" First Car Exposure: Hard enough and strong enough

In addition to Tengshi and Looking Up, BYD will also launch a “professional and personalized new brand”,The brand is positioned above Tengshi and belowthe future product matrix will cover sports car, off-road, coupe and other categories. Among them, the first product will focus on the off-road field, and its overall performance will be benchmarked against the Mercedes-Benz G. It will be launched within this year.

In fact, BYD’s professional and personalized brand-new brand is the “fashion brand” in the outside world, and its internal code is “F brand”. Recently, a spy photo of the brand’s first model has been exposed on the Internet.

From the photos,This is a square-shaped SUV similar to the Land Rover Defenderwhich adopts the classic square box shape of an off-road vehicle, but it is different from looking up at the U8. .

This car has a high ground clearance. It is speculated that it uses a non-load-bearing body. The lower bumper is wide enough and strong, and it has a good off-road style. Although the temporary headlights are not of reference significance, it can be speculated that the actual car lights set The area is not small.

Only one spy photo has leaked out so far, so no more information is available.The power of the car may also provide DM-i and EVThis is also BYD’s core competitiveness.

It is worth mentioning that, according to sources, the overall price positioning of BYD’s professional and personalized new brand will be comparable to that of luxury car brands such as BBA.From home to luxury, from mass to personalization“The key layout covering the whole field.

