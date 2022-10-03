Google will unveil the Pixel 7 series on October 6, and we’ve seen enough information about the two upcoming devices over the past few months. Some through leaks, some through Google itself, Now that the entire spec sheet of the upcoming phone has leaked online, it certainly shouldn’t come as a surprise to the tepid Pixel.

Google News Telegram released an alleged spec sheet for the Pixel 7 series over the weekend, and it comes from a follower who spotted it on a Taiwanese carrier’s website. The spec sheet has some new and previously leaked details showing everything you need to know about the upcoming Android flagship. Needless to say, the Pixel 7 series is a lot like the Pixel 6 series.

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are equipped with a Tensor G2 chip and will be sold in 128 or 256G storage capacity, with an IP68 rating, and both support face unlock and fingerprint unlock. The two phones have different camera configurations but some sensors are the same: a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera that can record 4K video.

The Pixel 7 Pro gets this title because it enhances the specs on the non-Pro model: a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen (LTPO, 120Hz), 12G of RAM, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with a built-in 5x Optical zoom and 30x “high-resolution” zoom, and the wide-angle camera supports autofocus. Users will get a cinematic motion blur option, as well as a macro focus mode.

The standard version provides a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, 8G memory, no telephoto lens, and only a fixed focal length wide-angle lens.

Both phones are also said to come with wired and wireless fast charging, however, the new leak doesn’t say anything about the charging speed at first, but when you look at the tiny text in the picture, you’ll see that the Pixel 7 supports 21W Fast charging, the Pixel 7 Pro has 23W, which is arguably far behind when compared to some other products on the market.