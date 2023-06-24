Politics – Again protests against planned controversial judicial reform in Israel

Protest rally in Tel Aviv Image: AFP

In Israel, protests against the government’s planned judicial reform took place for the 25th week in a row on Saturday. Demonstrators marched through central Tel Aviv on Saturday with banners reading ‘Israel is on fire’.

In Israel, protests against the government’s planned judicial reform took place for the 25th week in a row on Saturday. Demonstrators marched through central Tel Aviv on Saturday with banners reading “Israel is on fire.” Tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets every week since January to protest the plan of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultra-right government.

The plans aim to reduce the powers of the judiciary and the Supreme Court and strengthen the powers of Parliament and the Prime Minister. Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, says the reform is necessary to restore balance in the separation of powers. However, critics fear a weakening of the independent judiciary and an erosion of democracy.

A brief general strike in March persuaded the government to suspend the project and begin bipartisan compromise talks. However, the two main opposition leaders, Jair Lapid and Benny Gantz, suspended their participation in mid-June. Netanyahu then announced on Sunday last week that he would begin “practical measures” to implement the reform.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

