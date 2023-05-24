Home » Politics – CDU wants to work with SPD and FDP on the heating law
Politics – CDU wants to work with SPD and FDP on the heating law

Politics – CDU wants to work with SPD and FDP on the heating law

Berlin (German news agency) – After the decision of the traffic light groups not to bring the controversial heating law into the Bundestag, CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja called on the SPD and FDP to cooperate with the Union. “Anyone who wants to give people planning security now, join us,” said Czaja of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“Our offer is there – SPD and FDP have it in their hands.” The CDU General Secretary added: “The Union has a concept for climate-friendly heating, with incentives instead of bans. Without a crowbar and without the social coldness of the Greens.” Regarding the traffic light dispute over the heating law, Czaja said: “It’s no longer a coalition dispute, it’s a refusal to work at the expense of millions of people who worry and can’t plan.”

