Poll, Italians reject the government on taxes and job insecurity

The cancellation of the basic income divides Italians

Dominates skepticism that the government will be able to cut taxes significantly. This is what emerges from the weekly Radar Swg That Affaritaliani.it publish in full. Only 6% of Italians believe that the executive will be able to cut taxes significantly. Even 21% of the sample think that the tax burden will increase.

Another sore point for the Government: the fear of an increase in precariousness casts a shadow on the measures on fixed-term contracts and vouchers. 47% of Italians believe the measures taken by the Meloni executive with the Labor Decree are wrong.

And finally the deletion of the Basic income divides the Italians. The Inclusion Check receives the approval of the electoral base of the majority, while among the oppositions the opposites prevail.

SWG RADAR: TABLES AND SURVEY RESULTS (pdf)

