Home Business Polls, first crunches for Meloni
Business

Polls, first crunches for Meloni

by admin
Polls, first crunches for Meloni

Polls, Brothers of Italy and Lega Down

First crunches for Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy. After months and months of unstoppable growth, the premier’s party drops by 0.7. This is what was revealed by the SWG survey for Tg La7.

Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party remains stable at 20.4%. Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement gains ground again and registers 15.6%. Matteo Salvini’s League loses half a point. Action/ Italia viva by Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi rises to 8%. Forza Italia by Silvio Berlusconi at 6.4%.

surveys

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Eight micro-changes that are reshaping the macro - FT中文网

You may also like

Resolution 12 of 03/21/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Banking crisis: “This is a turning point for...

Milan Stock Exchange, closing and analysis of the...

Banking crisis: According to Finance Minister, Credit Suisse...

Superbonus, a platform is being studied for the...

Labor market – Over 800,000 employees are top-ups

Shortage of skilled workers: Germany defeated in the...

Uterus for rent, in the US catalog to...

Labor market – IW describes strike as “show...

UniCredit: AT1 bond move after the Swiss shock

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy