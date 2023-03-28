Polls, Brothers of Italy and Lega Down

First crunches for Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy. After months and months of unstoppable growth, the premier’s party drops by 0.7. This is what was revealed by the SWG survey for Tg La7.

Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party remains stable at 20.4%. Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement gains ground again and registers 15.6%. Matteo Salvini’s League loses half a point. Action/ Italia viva by Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi rises to 8%. Forza Italia by Silvio Berlusconi at 6.4%.

