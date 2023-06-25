Pope Francis remembers Emanuela Orlandi and launches a signal. The reactions

Emanuela Orlandi and the last signal from Pope Francis. Brother Pietro’s reaction: “The taboo has fallen”

“These days mark the 40th anniversary of the passing of Emanuela Orlandi: I wish to express closeness to the family members, especially to the mother, and to assure my prayers. I extend my remembrance to all the families who bear the grief for a loved one who has passed away”. With these simple words Pope Francis during the usual Sunday Angelus recalled Emanuela, a former Vatican citizen whose traces disappeared 40 years ago. Just this morning Pietro Orlandi, in Largo Giovanni XXIII for the sit-in organized for the 40th anniversary of the death of his sisterhe said he hoped to hear a few words of hope from the Pontiff.

“It was a sPositive signal, I didn’t expect it, I think this is a big step forward”Orlandi said, commenting on the Pope’s words taboo Emanuela Orlandi has fallen finally. The Pope recalled Emanuela, the fact of praying is a sign of hope to get to the truth“, he added after the Angelus.

