«An epochal change for the quality of life»

For diabetic patients, it will soon go from 365 to just 52 injections of insulin in a year. It is a real positive revolution in insulin therapy. This new molecule has the potential to simplify the therapy of diabetes that requires insulin therapy, eliminating the discomfort of daily injections for patients and thus increasing adherence to insulin therapy. A real epochal change and a decisive improvement in the quality of life of diabetic patients». This was explained by the only Italian researcher who participated in the final draft of the study in the New England Journal of Medicine which shows for the first time the long-term efficacy results of the new weekly insulin, Roberto Trevisan, professor of Endocrinology at the University of Milan -Bicocca and director of Diabetology of the ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo comments on the results of the study.

The approval of the new molecule by the drug regulatory bodies is now awaited to make it available for marketing for patients with diabetes worldwide who are estimated to exceed 500 million. The transition from daily to weekly intake represents an enormous advantage for type 2 diabetics, who are often elderly subjects, with multiple pathologies, and who must take different therapies on a daily basis. Another advantage of formulating the therapy on a weekly basis is the possibility of reducing the commitment required of healthcare professionals who deal with diabetics who require insulin, especially for those admitted to long-term residential healthcare facilities. “Clinical research offers patients the most effective and innovative treatments before their diffusion on a global scale – commented the medical director of ASST Pope John XXIII, Fabio Pezzoli-. I thank the professionals of our Diabetes for having demonstrated once again that they are able to offer our patients the most innovative therapies thanks to their participation in international collaborations in important research projects”.