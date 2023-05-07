Present at the Festival are two professors from the Communist Party school

Listen to the audio version of the article

Two exceptional presences this year at the Trento Festival of Economics, two young talents from the School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the National Academy of Governance, Xion Jie and Yuan Hui, who will dialogue with former minister Giovanni Tria on May 25 on governance issues in Beijing’s economy and finance, together with Peter Jurgen and Phil Midland.

Tetragonal in its certainties, starting with the one that relies on the centrality of the Party, China is looking for a place in the geography of the new globalization and wants to do it its way.

Great ambitions and reformist trajectories are constantly intertwined with the objective enshrined in the Constitution since 2012 and aimed at 2049, the year of the first centenary of the birth of the People’s Republic of China: the construction of a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious.

On 27 May, however, a panel of Italian and Chinese experts, representatives of institutions, the Academy and the private sector, will be asked to imagine, each in their own sphere, what China will be like in 2049.

THURSDAY 25 MAY

China and the new globalization

The protagonists: Yuan Hui and Xion Jie (professors of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China school, National Academy of Governance), Peter Jungen (Chairman, Peter Jungen Holding GmbH), Phil Midland (president, IHS International Llc, president Strategic Renaissance 21Isea ), Giovanni Tria (University of Rome Tor Vergata)