The (secret) vote of Prodi and Letta revealed by Affari

One is the founder and father of the Ulivo, former Prime Minister, Romano Prodi. The other is the outgoing secretary who managed the Democratic Party until today after the blow to the Policies of September 25, 2022, Enrico Letta.

They have not expressed themselves, they have not spoken out. They have not announced who they voted for in the primaries for the new secretary of the Democratic Party.

But, according to what Affaritaliai.it learned from qualified Dem sources, Romano Prodi would have voted for Elly Schleinas initially (months) had hinted, only to cool down the enthusiasm. Enrico Letta, on the other hand, would have chosen Stefano Bonaccini for a Pd more moderate and that looks at the center and not at the M5S.

