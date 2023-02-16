Qualcomm’s world‘s first 5G Advanced baseband Snapdragon X75: the first ten carrier aggregation speed is secondary

On February 15, Qualcomm announced the launch of a new generation of 5G baseband and radio frequency solutions, including Snapdragon X75, Snapdragon X72, and a new generation of 5G fixed wireless access platform.

Among them, the Snapdragon X75 is the world‘s first 5G Advanced-Ready baseband solution, and it has also created many other firsts.

As early as 2016, Qualcomm launched the first-generation 5G baseband Snapdragon X50, which strongly supported the deployment of the world‘s first batch of 5G networks.

In 2019, 5G drives large-scale commercial use. Since then, Qualcomm has introduced new 5G basebands every year, including Snapdragon X55, Snapdragon X60, Snapdragon X65, Snapdragon X70, and up to today’s Snapdragon X75. Each generation has unique innovations. For example, Snapdragon X65 is the first baseband solution to support 3GPP R16.

With the continuous evolution of 5G technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon baseband is also following up synchronously, always one step ahead, and Snapdragon X75 has many first-of-its-kind highlights.

first,The Snapdragon X75 is the first in the world to adopt the 5G Advanced-ready architecture, and the 3GPP Release 18 standard, which is scheduled to be frozen in the middle of next year, will officially start the evolution to 5G Advanced, which means that Qualcomm has made preparations one and a half years in advance.

5G Advanced has broad application prospects in many key vertical fields, including smartphones, mobile broadband, automobiles, computing, satellite communications, industrial Internet of Things, fixed wireless access, enterprise private networks, etc.

Of course, the Snapdragon X75 continues to be backward compatible and fully supports all 5G features including 3GPP Release 17, which was frozen last year.

Secondly,Snapdragon X75 Integrates First Converged RF Transceiver for mmWave and Sub-6GHz Bandscapable of supporting new features and functions related to 3GPP Release 17 and 3GPP Release 18 (5G Advanced).

matchThe fifth generation Qualcomm QTM565 millimeter wave antenna modulecan reduce BOM cost by up to 40%, reduce power consumption by up to 20%, reduce circuit complexity and reduce hardware footprint by up to 25%.

third,The Snapdragon X75 integrates the first tensor accelerator for 5G, enabling hardware-accelerated AI for the first time.

Last year, the Snapdragon X70 introduced the 5G + AI processing method in the baseband for the first time, and the Snapdragon X75, with its new tensor processor architecture,The AI ​​processing capability has increased to more than 2.5 times that of the previous generation.

As a package, Qualcomm Synchronously brought a second-generation 5G AI kit that supports multiple advanced AI-based functions.

includeThe world‘s first sensor-assisted mmWave beam management (up to 25% increase in received power), second-generation AI-enhanced GNSS positioning (up to 50% increase)have been individually optimized for the Snapdragon X75, which can achieve better connection speed, mobility, link robustness, positioning accuracy, and wider network coverage.

Among other key features,Snapdragon X75 has the world’s first ten-carrier aggregation for mmWave frequency bandssupports QAM-256,Equipped with the world’s first Sub-6GHz frequency band downlink five-carrier aggregation, FDD+FDD uplink carrier aggregation, FDD uplink MIMO，Supports QAM-1024, providing unrivaled spectrum aggregation and capacity.

in,FDD uplink MIMO can increase the uplink rate by up to 50%.

Support uplink transmission switching based on carrier aggregation across TDD and FDD frequency bands, and can dynamically and flexibly switch between TDD and FDD.

In addition, the new baseband has added Qualcomm RF downlink enhancement for the first time, which can improve the overall energy efficiency of the uplink through the Qualcomm RF energy efficiency kit.

In terms of frequency band support, the Snapdragon X75 inherits the fine traditions of its predecessors and can achieve true global coverage.Everything from 600MHz to 41GHz.

The advanced baseband and radio frequency software suite can further improve the stable performance of different user scenarios, including elevators, subways, airports, parking lots and games.

The fourth-generation Qualcomm 5G PowerSave and Qualcomm RF Energy Efficiency Kit can effectively extend battery life.

The second generation of Qualcomm DSDA (dual card dual pass),Supports simultaneous use of 5G/4G dual data connections on two SIM cards.

The fourth-generation Qualcomm Smart Transmit can achieve fast, reliable, and long-distance uploads, and has added support for Snapdragon Satellite.

Advanced interference cancellation, supporting 5G SA, EN-DC and carrier aggregation.

Interestingly, Qualcomm did not announce the peak uplink and downlink rates of the Snapdragon X75 baseband this time as before, but only vaguely mentioned several gigabits.

The official explained that,The focus of Snapdragon X75 is how to achieve peak speed in different waysinstead of just talking about a peak rate that is not easy to achieve, specifically including the FDD uplink MIMO just mentioned, Sub-6G downlink five-carrier aggregation, millimeter wave ten-carrier aggregation, more advanced modulation methods, etc.

Qualcomm has also created a third-generation fixed wireless access platform based on the Snapdragon X75 baseband. Naturally, it is the world’s first fully integrated 5G Advanced-ready fixed wireless access platform. It not only supports millimeter waves, Sub-6GHz, but also Wi-Fi 7 wireless network, 10Gb 10 Gigabit wired network.

Thanks to a powerful quad-core CPU, dedicated hardware acceleration, the new platform can supportPeak performance across 5G, Wi-Fi, Ethernetsupporting a new type of all-wireless broadband, providing almost all terminals in the home with multi-gigabit transmission speeds and low latency like wired networks.

Other key features of the new platform include:

– The hardware architecture that integrates millimeter wave and Sub-6GHz can reduce hardware footprint, cost, circuit complexity and power consumption.

– Second-generation Qualcomm Dynamic Antenna Control for enhanced self-installation capabilities.

– Qualcomm RF sensing kit, which can support indoor millimeter wave CPE deployment.

– Qualcomm tri-band Wi-Fi 7, supportChannels up to 320MHzAnd professional multi-connection operation, ultra-fast, reliable, lower latency

– Flexible software architecture, supporting multiple frameworks, includingOpenWRT、RDK-B。

– Support 5G Dual SIM Dual Access (DSDA) and Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS).

released at the same timeThe Snapdragon X72 is a 5G baseband solution optimized for the mainstream market of mobile broadband applications, and also supports multi-gigabit download and upload speeds.

However, Qualcomm has not disclosed the specific details about it.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 generation is currently sampling, and commercial terminals are expected to be released in the second half of 2023.