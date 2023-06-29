Home » Rachele to Alessandra: “Are you sure you belong to Dx?”. The clash between the Mussolinis
Rachele to Alessandra: “Are you sure you belong to Dx?”. The clash between the Mussolinis

Rachele to Alessandra: “Are you sure you belong to Dx?”. The clash between the Mussolinis

Mussolini, the clash between sisters after the choice of Alessandra

Rags fly into the house Mussolini. The sisters Alessandra e Rachel they are not told. The less well-known city councilor and iron melonian did not like the position taken by her MEP sister from Come on Italy. Alessandra Mussolini – reports Open – has sided in favor of recordings of the birth certificates regardless of the way in which the son it was conceived and from the type of family it comes from. For this he presented a amendment to the report of the European Parliament’s Civil Liberties Committee on fundamental rights. A move that the family did not like, especially her sister Rachele, city councilor in Rome with Brothers of Italy.

