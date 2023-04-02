Lollobrigida at Vinitaly: “Not going to work and staying on the sofa is a model of little civilization”

“In the countryside there is a need for labor and young Italians must know that it is not demeaning to go to work in agriculture. Indeed, what is not a model of civilization it is not going to work, being on the sofa and burdening the shoulders of others with the basic income”.

Thus the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, speaking at Vinitaly in Verona on the theme of flows, for the seasonal quotas required for the harvest campaigns. “On the flows, he added, there is the will to organize them seriously, by opposing illegal immigrationand doing training in the countries of origin of the migrants”.

Drought, Lollobrigida: “Next week the decree will arrive in the CDM”

Space then also at drought theme. “Italy is lagging behind the epiphenomenon that we have this year but which has been affecting our nation with five-year cyclical events for twenty years and we are working on it. Next week, I believe that we will be able to approve a decree in the CDM that intervenes in the short term and that begins to put in firm points to have a medium and long-term strategy that solves this problem, the one that has been lacking in our country for governments that did not know how long they lasted”. “We know that we will last five years but we think as if we should never finish because it is legitimate that a political government has a vision of the future, because we must sow the new Italy today to have a great harvest in positive terms in the future”, concluded Lollobrigida.

Subscribe to the newsletter

