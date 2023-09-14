Reviews and Opinions on Banco BPM Funds

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

13 September 2023

If you are looking for information on Anima BPM Funds you are in the right place.

Today I will explain to you what the Soul funds which you can subscribe through BPM. This solution could be very convenient and useful if you already have a current account at this bank and are thinking of making an investment in the financial markets.

In fact, they were probably proposed to you by your consultant, or you found information by carrying out a personal search.

Let’s see them now characteristics eh costs of these mutual funds.

This article talks about:

A few words about BPM

BPM Bank is a very important banking reality: it can count on more than 20,000 employees and 3.7 million customers. Furthermore, there are as many as 1500 branches throughout the territory, which makes it a well-established and widespread reality.

However, we find Banco BPM above all at nordwith many branches present in Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto.

The bank’s goal is to give value to all stakeholder who interact with it and above all to put the customer at the centre.

Another key point of their development process is undoubtedly theinnovation: the bank is in fact committed to finding solutions to simplify process operations, to innovate products and in general to improve services.

If you are interested in learning more, here you will find all the investments proposed by Banco BPM.

A presentation of Soul

BPM Bank offre i Soul fundsmutual investment funds both under Italian and foreign law, capable of offering investors different investment proposals, capable of best diversifying the portfolio.

If you choose to subscribe to an Anima fund with Banco BPM you can also always count on the support of a consultantboth by going to the branch and also through the official website.

This way you can count on the experience of Anima managers and also on the security of your bank.

By investing in Anima funds you will have the advantage of diversificationThanks to the wide range of products, you will be able to access the markets with different solutions designed for each customer’s risk profile and you will be able to count on the experience of Anima professionals.

Some Anima BPM proposals

Let’s now see what some of them are mutual investment funds which you can purchase through Banco BPM.

I’ll list you three proposals which are expiring and which you may wish to subscribe to.

Anima Fund Objective America Balanced 2028

The fund can be subscribed to until 2 November 2023 and was listed in August 2023.

You can also subscribe to it in a single solution with a minimum amount of €500.

The fund allows you to invest in a globally diversified portfolio, and over 18 months it changes composition, increasing the equity component especially American.

L’time horizon is 5 years, and the fund invests mainly in bonds and money market securities of sovereign issuers, or guaranteed by sovereign states, or of supranational bodies, as well as corporate issuers mainly from the Euro Area and Developed Countries. It can also invest in stocks up to 60%.

The fund is ad accumulation of the proceeds, i.e. with the coupons that are reinvested in the fund and are not distributed to investors.

Anima Coupon Plus 2028 II

This is also a recent fund, having been listed in July 2023.

It is a flexible bottom which invests in a diversified basket of bonds, especially belonging to developed countries.

It invests mainly in bonds of government issuers, local authorities, supranational and corporate bodies.

Ultimately it can also hold actions up to 10%, which derive from conversions or renovations.

The fund aims to distribute five couponsof which four with a return between a minimum of 3% and a maximum of 4.5%, taking into account the trend in the value of the shares and the market situation.

You can subscribe by September 14, 2023, with a minimum payment of €2,000.

Soul First Solution 2025 IV

It is a fund that benefits from returns government and corporate bonds, especially in the euro area.

It involves a selection of issuers and continuous monitoring of the financial context.

This is the ideal solution to start investing in liquid assets available in a simple and transparent way.

It can indeed be seen as a first investment solution. The fund distributes two annual coupon, the first with a minimum of 1% and a maximum of 2.5% based on the proceeds achieved in the reference annual financial year, while the second coupon, of a variable amount, can reach up to 100% of the proceeds achieved by the fund.

The fund can be subscribed until 14 September 2023 with a minimum payment of €2,000.

A climate change fund

Finally, I would also like to point out an interesting fund aimed at fighting the climate crisis.

The bottom is Anima Net Zero International Equitywhich invests in companies that have adopted plans to progressively reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This fund can also be subscribed to via PAC, and you can also choose between two different investment methods: accumulation of proceeds, if you are aiming for the long term, or distribution of proceeds if you are instead looking for periodic coupons.

Affari Miei’s opinions on the Anima BPM funds

I hope I have clarified your ideas about solutions proposed by BPMon the various mutual funds that you can subscribe to by relying on the bank and in general on the instruments that you can choose for your investments.

We are in the field of managed savings: mutual funds are organizations that invest shares, which collect your capital and reinvest it to achieve an objective and to give you returns.

The criticality of this type of investment lies in the management costs: they are related to the remuneration that is due to the manager for his work in investing and reallocating your assets.

In addition to the costs, which are often high, in my opinion an investment in this sense also has other costs disadvantages:

Little efficiency;

Little transparency;

A blank delegation.

I’m not telling you that investing in mutual funds should necessarily be considered a bad investment, but rather I’m pushing you to think for a moment.

I believe that there are more valid tools, such as for example ETF: they are still investment funds, but passively managed. In fact, they do not have a manager who takes care of the investment but simply replicate a reference benchmark and I often manage to beat it and therefore obtain interesting returns for you.

Not having the figure of a manager they also manage to reduce annual costs.

Before I leave you, I would like to give you a few more advise: if you happen to realize that your investment is going badly and is making a loss, you might think about opting for disinvestment.

About that I invite you to reflect and consult this guide.

