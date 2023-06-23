Santanchè, unpaid suppliers and gold payments. The opposition: “Resign”

Storm over Santanchè. Unpaid suppliers and self-compensation from Scrooges, the opposition: “Resign, Meloni don’t stand by and watch”

The controversy engulfs Daniela Santanchè. The investigation of Report has brought to light conduct towards suppliers and employees of some companies linked to the Minister of Tourism that appear to be at the limits of legality. In the episode aired last Monday, there would be evidence of workers paid late or still awaiting payments, transfers of liquidity to top management almost concomitant with the dismissals, and other improper conduct, such as the fraudulent use of redundancy fund.

And the parties, excluding those of the majority, have reacted in a little understanding way. Pd e M5Sin fact, they ask for it resignation and solicit a position from the premier Giorgia Meloni.

“We have a reckless entrepreneurial minister, accused of collecting bankruptcies and of not paying employees and suppliers. In the meantime, Santanchè glosses over and does not respond. In the past we have seen members of the government resign for much less. How can she Melons ignore it?” he tweeted Enzo Amendolagroup leader of Pd in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber.

“In light of what the minister is emerging Santanchè should step back and resign – he says Deborah Serracchianideputy and head of Justice of the Pd – Instead he keeps silent and stays in his place. We expect a quick decision from the Prime Minister in the interests of the credibility of her own government “.

