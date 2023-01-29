Sensor Tower: In 2022, the total revenue of TOP30 mobile game products in overseas revenue will be 9.2 billion US dollars. “Yuan Shen” won the champion of overseas revenue



Zhitong Finance APP learned that the report released by Sensor Tower shows that the total revenue of TOP30 mobile game products in the App Store and Google Play in 2022 will be US$9.2 billion, a 20% drop from US$11.5 billion in 2021, and will fall back to the level of 2020. , but still 46% higher than in 2019. Mihayou “Yuan Shen” has won the annual revenue champion of overseas mobile games by virtue of the continuous release of high-quality content updates.

2022 Top 30 List of Overseas Revenue of Chinese Mobile Games

In 2022, the theme of doomsday survival will continue to be popular, and a total of 6 products will be shortlisted in the overseas income list. Among them, Sanqi Mutual Entertainment‘s “Puzzles & Survival” uses the innovative “Match 3 + SLG” gameplay, and its annual revenue in overseas markets has increased by 45%, and its ranking has risen to No. 4 on the list.

“Diablo: Immortal”, jointly launched by NetEase and Blizzard, will land in overseas markets in June 2022, attracting nearly 250 million US dollars in gold throughout the year, ranking 14th on the airborne list.

Following its launch in the Korean market in July 2021, Sanqi Mutual Entertainment‘s MMORPG mobile game “Song of the Cloud City” was launched in Japan in February last year. Thanks to its excellent performance in the Japanese and Korean markets, the game’s overseas revenue will reach nearly US$200 million in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 54%, and its ranking will advance to 20th.

In addition to the list, products with overseas revenue exceeding US$100 million also include Yuxing Network’s “Green File”, Yalla Group’s “Yalla Ludo”, Perfect World‘s “Magic Tower”, Sanqi Interactive Entertainment‘s “Call Me the Shopkeeper”, Miha You “Honkai 3”, Youxing Network “Azur Lane”, ONEMT “King’s Choice”, Zhixingtong “The Walking Dead: Survivors” and 4399 “Legend of the Secret Land: The Ruins of Shenmu”.

2022 Revenue List of Overseas Mobile Game Publishers

Thanks to the stable market performance of “PUBG MOBILE” and other products, as well as the successful release of new games such as “Magic Tower” and “GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE” in overseas markets, Tencent Games will rank among the top mobile game publishers in terms of revenue in 2022 2nd on the list, up one place from 2021.

With the outstanding performance of “Puzzles & Survival”, “Song of Cloudshangcheng”, “Call Me the Shopkeeper” and other games in overseas markets, Sanqi Interactive Entertainment‘s overseas revenue will increase by 21.7% year-on-year in 2022, and its ranking will rise by 2 places to No. 4, revenue from overseas markets accounted for as high as 87%, an increase of 18 percentage points compared to 2021. Japan, the US, and South Korea are the publisher’s three highest-grossing markets in 2022, contributing 35%, 22.2%, and 13.5% of revenue, respectively.

Due to the overall increase in the revenue of its games such as “Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire” and “Last Shelter: Survival”, the overseas revenue of IM30 has increased by 33% compared with 2021, reaching a record high. Regionally, the US is the publisher’s most important market, contributing 43% of revenue.

Driven by products such as the simulation mobile game “Family Farm Adventure” and the card placement mobile game “Valor Legends: Dog Rescue”, Diandian Interactive’s revenue will hit a new high in 2022, an increase of 41% from 2021, and its ranking will rise to No. 1 on the list 16.

In 2022, Haipe Games’ newly launched “Survivor!.io” has gained high popularity and excellent reputation, making the publisher’s overseas revenue increase by 315% year-on-year. Single 19th.

Popular sea market

In 2022, global mobile game players will spend US$78.8 billion on the App Store and Google Play, down 8.9% from 2021. Correspondingly, the revenue of TOP30 overseas mobile games in major markets has also declined to a certain extent.

As the largest market for Chinese mobile games to go overseas, head-to-head mobile games have attracted more than US$2.7 billion in the US market throughout the year, a 15% decline compared to 2021. “Yuanshin”, “Call of Duty Mobile Games”, “State of Survival” and “Puzzles & Survival” a total of 4 products entered the top 20 best-selling list of the US mobile game market for the year.

Japan is the second largest market for Chinese mobile games to go overseas. In 2022, the local revenue of head-to-head mobile games will be 2.3 billion US dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 22%. “Genshin”, “Wild Action”, “Puzzles & Survival”, “Idle Girls”, “Idol Dream Festival!!Music” and “Three Kingdoms: Strategy Edition”, a total of 6 products entered the TOP20 best-selling mobile game list in Japan throughout the year.

In 2022, a total of 5 products including “Song of Cloudshangcheng”, “Yuan Shen”, “Awakening of Nations”, “Sword of Miracle” and “Bullet Shell Commando” will enter the top 20 best-selling Korean mobile games for the whole year, an increase from 2021 1 style. Due to the decline in the overall revenue of the Korean mobile game market, the total local revenue of head-to-head mobile games was US$640 million, a decrease of 22% from 2021.