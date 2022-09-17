The Windows 11 22H2 feature update has started pre-installing on new laptops. A netizen WILL on the foreign forum Thurott recently purchased a Dell notebook, but to his surprise, the notebook uses a new splash screen and the installed system is Windows 11 22H2.

It was previously reported that the Windows 11 22H2 feature update will be officially launched on September 20 with the version number of Build 22621.382. However, Will said that the Dell notebook he received was Build 22621.521.

“I’m not sure if this is actually shipping, but I just received a Dell laptop with Windows 11 22H2, build 22621.521,” he wrote on the forum. “I think it’s a little different because it’s on boot Has new circular animations. Has anyone else got new hardware with Windows 11 22H2 installed?”

A few days ago, Microsoft released the KB5017321 cumulative update for Release Preview channel users, and the version number rose to Build 22621.521 after users installed it. There is user feedback on multiple communities and social platforms, including Microsoft’s official support forums, that the update was successfully installed.

However, Microsoft hasn’t actually released any support articles or blog post pages detailing the changes, which seems to have become a habit for the company lately.