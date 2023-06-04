Home » Stock exchanges, Europe turns out to be less buoyant than Wall Street and Japan
Stock exchanges, Europe turns out to be less buoyant than Wall Street and Japan

Stock exchanges, Europe turns out to be less buoyant than Wall Street and Japan

The Nikkei index stands out with a +1.9% – Milan loses strength compared to the Dax

In the last week, the leading equity indices were once again Japan (+1.9%) and the USA with the S&P 500 index up 1.8% and the Nasdaq 100 up 1.7 percent . Europe was once again lagging behind with Milan up by 1.1% and the Dax by just 0.4%. In recent times, Europe has been losing its edge compared to the other two geographical areas and within the Old Continent the Ftse Mib is less strong than the Dax which recently updated new highs…

