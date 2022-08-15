Light industry is an important category of the national economy and an important part of the economic cycle. At present, the development of my country’s light industry shows a positive trend of increasing production and increasing profits. In terms of production, in the first half of this year, the added value of light industry above designated size increased by 4.6%, 1.2 percentage points higher than that of all industries. In terms of profits, the operating income of light industry enterprises above designated size was 11.4 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7%. This fully demonstrates the resilience, vitality and potential of my country’s light industry development under the conditions of super-large market advantages.

The added value of my country’s manufacturing industry has ranked first in the world for 12 consecutive years. The manufacturing industry chain is long, the industrial chain is closely connected, and the industry category is complete. A systematic and complete industrial system is an important premise and foundation for the light industry to maintain steady development. Strong production capacity combined with manpower, infrastructure and other conditions have further enhanced the resilience of light industry development. Taking export as an example, export is a concentrated expression of product quality and price advantage. It is precisely because my country’s light industry has sufficient production capacity, abundant human resources and a complete logistics and transportation system. Exports can still maintain a rapid growth rate.

At present, the transformation and upgrading, transformation and upgrading of light industry and the extensive application of the new generation of information technology have formed an intersection. The pace of digitization, networking, and intelligence of traditional industries is accelerating, and traditional manufacturing models and corporate forms are rapidly changing. “Internet +” has been deeply integrated with the real economy, and digital technology has gradually penetrated into all aspects of design, production, management, sales, and services. The utilization of light industry elements and resources is more efficient and the allocation is more optimized. The industry has broadened the development space through technology grafting, technology iteration, and technological innovation. The application of digital technology and intelligent technology has further consolidated the production, supply and sales chains of light industry, the added value of products has been continuously improved, and traditional industries have been revived.

The sustainable development of light industry is inseparable from domestic demand. In addition to being digested by overseas markets, the products produced by the industry must also be supported by real demand in the domestic market. my country has more than 1.4 billion people including more than 100 million market players and more than 400 million middle-income groups, forming a super-large domestic demand market. The per capita GDP has exceeded 10,000 US dollars. Expand and upgrade. The super-large-scale market advantages and the continuous release of domestic demand potential will provide huge room for manoeuvre for the development of my country’s light industry, which is also the potential of industrial development.

At the same time, there are still some uncoordinated and unsustainable problems in the development of light industry. In this regard, multiple measures must be taken simultaneously and systematically implemented.

On the one hand, it is necessary to effectively improve the basic capacity of light industry. Encourage large and medium-sized enterprises to cooperate in technology and product R&D and upgrade, and enhance their collaborative supporting capabilities. Guide small and medium-sized enterprises to focus on light industry market segments, and take the path of characteristic and differentiated development. Strengthen the support for the upgrading and transformation of traditional industries. Support the transformation and development of light industry in accordance with digitization, networking, intelligence, and greening, and provide necessary elements to support policies. At the same time, adapt to the new trend of consumption upgrading, increase varieties, improve quality, create brands, and continuously increase high-quality supply. Build a long-term mechanism for smooth transition between internal and external needs.

On the other hand, it is necessary to speed up and improve the circulation system of consumer goods. Encourage local governments to increase support for e-commerce and express logistics, guide e-commerce platforms, logistics companies, and commercial and trade circulation companies to cooperate in the form of alliance building and equity investment, promote resource integration, information sharing, reduce logistics resource waste, and improve products. delivery efficiency. Improve the compulsory recall system for substandard products. Increase exposure, investigation and punishment of counterfeit and shoddy products. Strengthen the protection of consumers’ rights and interests, pay equal attention to online and offline, force product quality to improve, and create a good atmosphere in the whole society that pays attention to product quality.

(The author is the director and researcher of the Industry Office of the Forecast Department of the State Information Center)