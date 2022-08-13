Home Business Sun Jiashan: Financial leverage support will help the film and television industry recover as soon as possible
Business

Sun Jiashan: Financial leverage support will help the film and television industry recover as soon as possible

by admin
Sun Jiashan: Financial leverage support will help the film and television industry recover as soon as possible

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-08-12 15:14:46

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

What else is there to watch in the State Film Administration’s “Notice on Launching the 2022 Film Benefit Consumer Season”? Can it effectively promote film consumption and speed up the recovery of the film market? Sun Jiashan, an associate researcher at the China National Academy of Arts, believes that financial leverage support will help the film and television industry recover as soon as possible and increase the enthusiasm for film watching, and the development of the film market is expected to get better and better.

Sun Jiashan: Financial leverage support will help the film and television industry recover as soon as possible

What else is there to watch in the State Film Administration’s “Notice on Launching the 2022 Film Benefit Consumer Season”? Can it effectively promote film consumption and speed up the recovery of the film market? Sun Jiashan, an associate researcher at the China National Academy of Arts, believes that financial leverage support will help the film and television industry recover as soon as possible and increase the enthusiasm for film watching, and the development of the film market is expected to get better and better.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Another company!Distribute 100 yuan for every 10 shares, "high send and transfer" strikes, beware of rising and falling._Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Regasification plant in Piombino “exempted from environmental impact...

Apple confirms 90 million units for iPhone 14....

The strongest model of Samsung’s folding screen explains...

A generation ahead of Tesla on self-driving cars,...

Confcommercio: 14 million on holiday in August, over...

Foreign trade: Istat, imports grow in June (+...

Xiaomi releases a new generation of folding machine...

Fabi: in the South 2 million live without...

Nexi pink jersey on the Ftse Mib after...

Baidu Maps X Apollo “Autonomous Driving Level Navigation”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy