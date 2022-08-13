Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-08-12 15:14:46 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

What else is there to watch in the State Film Administration’s “Notice on Launching the 2022 Film Benefit Consumer Season”? Can it effectively promote film consumption and speed up the recovery of the film market? Sun Jiashan, an associate researcher at the China National Academy of Arts, believes that financial leverage support will help the film and television industry recover as soon as possible and increase the enthusiasm for film watching, and the development of the film market is expected to get better and better.

Sun Jiashan: Financial leverage support will help the film and television industry recover as soon as possible