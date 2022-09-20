Source: Jintou.com

Last week (9.12-9.16), domesticcornThe spot price fluctuated strongly. According to the monitoring of the business agency, on September 16, the average price of third-grade yellow corn was 2791.43 yuan / ton, a slight increase of 0.36% from the beginning of the week (September 12).

According to the latest report released by the EU Grain Traders Association, the corn production in the 27 EU countries is expected to be 51.94 million tons in 2022, far lower than the earlier forecast of 66 million tons, 26% lower than the 70.2 million tons in 2021, the lowest in 15 years. Production, mainly due to hot and dry weather during pollination in some countries, resulting in a sharp reduction in maize yields.

Domestically, the price of corn is stable, the market popularity has dropped slightly, traders are on the sidelines, and feed companies are preparing for the National Day according to their own digestion and inventory conditions.

In terms of inventory, as of September 14, the total corn inventory of processing enterprises was 2.28 million tons, down 11.73% from the previous week.

On the whole, the supply is tight, and the domestic corn market price will continue to run strongly.

(Article source: Business Club)

Kind tips:To see the latest market trends at any time, please pay attention to the Jintou.com APP.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

