Swiss balancing act between them is becoming more difficult

Nationalism, sanctions, espionage laws: why the Swiss muddling through between the USA and China could go wrong The example of Adidas shows that no matter how hard Western companies can try in China, someone always gets angry.

And in between Switzerland? The risk of escalation between the USA and China is increasing

The Swiss economy wants to participate in the Chinese mega market and the Federal Council supports this. At the same time, no trouble is wanted, not with China, not with the USA or the EU. But Professor Ralph Weber, China expert at the University of Basel, says: “Having both is more difficult today than it was yesterday, and it will be even more difficult tomorrow.”