Tatarella to Business: “Fini? Claim Fiuggi. And Meloni sat next to me”

Liberation Day and anti-fascism, Affaritaliani.it’s interview with Fabrizio Tatarella

There are those who wonder if Gianfranco Fini’s outings have a specific purpose. Maybe to get some folding seats. Now that Fratelli d’Italia is the relative majority party and Giorgia Meloni is head of government, some might expect something. Someone like Fini for example. These are the suspicions advanced by those who interpreted the words of the founder of the National Alliance, yesterday on Rai 3 from the Annunziata, as a “calcione” to the premier to remember him.

“I hope Giorgia Meloni takes this opportunity (the Liberation Day ndr) to say without ambiguity and reticence that the Italian right has come to terms with fascism to the end when the National Alliance was born”. In recent days in this newspaper it has been written that Fini’s goal would be the candidacy in the next European elections of 2024. According to Fabrizio Tatarella, grandson of Pinuccio, founder together with Fini of the National Alliance and vice president of the Council in 1994 in the first Berlusconi government , must be excluded “in the most absolute way”.

The former Speaker of the House makes those statements “because it claims the Turn of Fiuggi and the birth of the democratic right no longer anchored to fascism”, explains the creator of the homonymous foundation. This “third generation” right, as Tatarella defines it, after that of the Italian Social Movement and National Alliances, is a right “that no longer has any link with fascism”.

But why then is the term anti-fascism never mentioned? “It would mean admitting that there is a fascist danger that doesn’t exist.” Tatarella adopts the words of Renato Vignati and Salvatore Vassallo, authors of the book “Fratelli di Giorgia”. It is “unrealistic to think that the third generation of the flame could commit undemocratic and illiberal acts”. Today “the authoritarian countries in the world are the communist ones”.

The controversies on the eve of April 25 depend, according to Tatarella, “from the identity crisis of the Italian Left”, devoid of “references” and therefore “forced to dust off the Resistance”, using it “as an improper weapon”. For Tatarella, the Left needs to go back to the Left to recover her lost identity and to do so she must “go to extremes”. Tatarella has no doubts about Giorgia Meloni “sitting next to me in Fiuggi”.

In essence, Fini calls to order the last nostalgics who have not digested that turning point in 1995. And it is to them that he addresses and not to the Prime Minister. Like wanting to accompany this process that definitively brings the Brothers of Italy, the natural continuation of the National Alliance, into the family of conservatives.

Subscribe to the newsletter

