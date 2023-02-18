Home Business Terna, the second edition of the “Driving Energy Award” kicks off
Business

Terna, the second edition of the “Driving Energy Award” kicks off

by admin
Terna, the second edition of the “Driving Energy Award” kicks off

Terna, the second edition of the “Driving Energy Award” kicks off

Business Shots

Affaritaliani.it has always had one of its strengths in the story of the economy. Innovating the journalistic language as it has done since 1996, the year of its foundation, Affaritaliani.it has decided to tell this sector through images. Author shots to discover the faces, emotions, infrastructures and salient moments of the economic world.

Terna launches the 2023 edition of the “Driving Energy Award – Contemporary Photography”

After the success of the first edition, Terna launch the “Driving Energy Award 2023 – Contemporary Photography”, a free competition open to all photographers, aimed at promoting the cultural development of the country and new talents in the sector. The Award proposes this year the theme “In praise of balance”: the latter is a cornerstone of the mission of Terna which, 365 days a year, guarantees, through the dispatching activity, the balance between energy produced and consumed, allowing the electricity system to function better to enable the energy transition and transmit all the energy the country needs. Until 30 June, photographers are invited to interpret one of the key concepts of our culture which, due to its wealth of meanings and meanings, can provide the most diverse starting points for artistic and creative reflection.

We are particularly proud to launch the 2023 Driving Energy Award. It is an important signal because it means that with the first edition we have managed to demonstrate the closeness of two universes rooted in the contemporary world, and only apparently distant: that of photography and that of sustainability in the energy transition. The challenge we are launching today is to represent one of the most delicate aspects of Terna’s mission, the balance of energy, the perfect tool for better managing today’s resources and tomorrow’s sustainability“, he has declared Stefano DonnarummaChief Executive Officer of Terna.

See also  Maybach S-Class 100th Anniversary Edition with V12 Engine Debuts: Limited 100 Units-IT & Transportation

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Analysis of the deregistration of nearly 6,000 chip...

Italy stronger than all: excellent stability of the...

FdI undersecretary Montaruli resigns after conviction for embezzlement

360,000 vehicles! Tesla’s large-scale recall, the market value...

China: Bao Fan, the mega banker of the...

Tragic accident at the A4 tollbooth: two women...

It is impossible for NV to reduce the...

Takeover bid on Prima Industrie, here’s how it...

Pomigliano, the Pd M5s laboratory council wanted by...

The more things happen, the more you buy?The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy