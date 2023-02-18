Business Shots

Terna launches the 2023 edition of the “Driving Energy Award – Contemporary Photography”

After the success of the first edition, Terna launch the “Driving Energy Award 2023 – Contemporary Photography”, a free competition open to all photographers, aimed at promoting the cultural development of the country and new talents in the sector. The Award proposes this year the theme “In praise of balance”: the latter is a cornerstone of the mission of Terna which, 365 days a year, guarantees, through the dispatching activity, the balance between energy produced and consumed, allowing the electricity system to function better to enable the energy transition and transmit all the energy the country needs. Until 30 June, photographers are invited to interpret one of the key concepts of our culture which, due to its wealth of meanings and meanings, can provide the most diverse starting points for artistic and creative reflection.

“We are particularly proud to launch the 2023 Driving Energy Award. It is an important signal because it means that with the first edition we have managed to demonstrate the closeness of two universes rooted in the contemporary world, and only apparently distant: that of photography and that of sustainability in the energy transition. The challenge we are launching today is to represent one of the most delicate aspects of Terna’s mission, the balance of energy, the perfect tool for better managing today’s resources and tomorrow’s sustainability“, he has declared Stefano DonnarummaChief Executive Officer of Terna.

