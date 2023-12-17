Home » Tesla data breach: Ex-employee receives pay slips – Business Insider
Employees at the Tesla Gigafactory in Grünheide are not affected by the data breach. picture alliance / Jochen Eckel | Jochen Eckel

After the “Tesla files” in May of this year, another data protection scandal occurred at the car manufacturer, reports “Der Spiegel”.

An ex-Tesla employee received the payslips of 1,000 employees by email.

The payslips were sent to her unsolicited by the human resources department.

An ex-Tesla employee is said to have received the payslips of 1,000 employees of the German subsidiary Tesla Germany GmbH via email, reports “The mirror”. Employees from sales, service, human resources, finance, marketing and corporate management are affected.

Data protection officers for the state of Berlin are currently evaluating the data. The documents should contain, for example, information about monthly salary, home address and social security number. The former employee was sent the invoices by the human resources department without being asked.

Back in May, a data leak at Tesla became known, which alerted data protection officers. The “Handelsblatt” reported that more than 100 gigabytes of data were leaked to him, which, according to internal sources, many employees had access to.

