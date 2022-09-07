Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla Model Y, the electric SUV produced at the Gigafactory in Berlin, shone in the latest round of crash tests performed by the independent European organization Euro NCAP. Specifically, the SUV achieved an impressive 97% in the “adult passenger safety” category, and almost en plein (98%) in the “Safety Assist” category. This is mainly thanks to the state-of-the-art Tesla Vision lane keeping system which, based on cameras and neural processing, also helps prevent accidents with pedestrians and vehicles. In addition, Model Y can also count, in terms of safety, on a die-cast rear monocoque chassis, side airbag, Multi-Collision Braking, and active driver monitoring system.